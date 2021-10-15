93 fresh cases reported in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 93 fresh positive cases of COVID, 21 from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

Moreover, 104 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 28 from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, it said that Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 5 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, while as Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 6 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 10 cases, Reasi reported 05 cases, while Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print