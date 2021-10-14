Resume political process to end alienation among people of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday expressed deep concern over the growing uncertainty in the region and called for an immediate restoration of Statehood followed by a comprehensive political process that can instill a sense of confidence and endearment among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with various public delegations that called on him at the Party office in M2-Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar, Bukhari observed that depriving the people of their right to decision making can prove detrimental to the larger interests of democracy in the region.

“There is an urgent need for a political process in J&K aimed at creating conditions wherein the people have a say in all aspects of life, including civic, social, economic, and political activities, as well as participation in decision-making processes,” he remarked.

Bukhari said that Apni Party, since its inception on March 8, 2020, has put its unstinted efforts into breaking the political logjam in Jammu and Kashmir and it will continue to do so till the dignity of the people of J&K is restored with honorable measures.

“We have always tried hard to take people of J&K out of the abyss of dejection and voiced their pressing concerns before the central leadership. Though we succeeded in restoring rights of the people on their land and jobs; the restoration of Statehood remains imperative to alleviate the sense of political disempowerment among the people of J&K,” he said.

Bukhari asserted that the people of J&K are suffering immensely in absence of an elected government and there exists a huge disconnect between a common man and those at the helm of affairs in the LG led administration.

“With every passing day, the gap between people and the administration is widening. The pressing issues of people go unheard and most of the time arbitrary laws are being enacted which are in contravention to the public interests. Such a scenario is extremely detrimental to the democratic ethos of our country which needs to be done away with,” he opined.

Apni Party President stressed on the Central leadership to acknowledge the aspirations of the people and take prompt measures to resume a genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that only an elected government can instill a sense of confidence among people by making the apparatus of governance accountable before the public.

“The people of J&K have the same rights as the rest of the citizens in the country. Having a popular government is an inalienable right of the people which is enshrined in the constitution. The Central government must initiate the political process in J&K without any further delay so that a democratically elected government replaces the current bureaucratic setup,” Bukhari demanded

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print