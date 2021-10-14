Muazzin injured after attacked by mentally unsound person in Masjid

Srinagar: A 75-year old man was injured after he was attacked by a mentally unsound person with an axe in Bagh locality of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday evening.

Official said  that a man identified as Ali Mohammad Malik(75) a resident of Bagh was calling for a prayer for Magrib prayers at Masjid-Umer at Bagh Bandipora when he was attacked by a mentally unsound person.

The mentally unsound person attacked him with an axe from the back side, leaving him in a pool of blood, they said, adding that the injured was rushed to the district hospital Bandipora wherefrom he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

A police official when contacted  in this regard said that they are verifying the incident—KNO

