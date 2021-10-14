India won’t exist if division of communities doesn’t stop forthwith: Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said that a storm has engulfed the entire India where communities are being divided and if the same won’t stop forthwith, the country won’t exist anymore.
Talking to reporters after visiting the Guruduwara at Baghat in Barzulla here to condole the killing of slain school principal Supinder Kour, Dr Farooq said that it’s a storm that has gripped entire India. “Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus are being divided across the country. If this won’t stop forthwith, India won’t exist,” he said.
On Kour’s killing, he said that Mulsims, Sikhs and Pandits have to be united and face the killers together. “We have to fight the enemies unitedly and don’t need to be afraid of them,” he said.
Asked about former NC leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salathia leaving the party, Farooq said: “In politics leaders leaving parties happens. This isn’t anything new.” KNO