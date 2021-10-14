Friday prayers will be held in Srinagar’s Jama Masjid: Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has informed that while all mosques, shrines, Imambaras including Dargah Hazratbal have opened for prayers in view of the ongoing holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and diminishing graph of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have no justification to keep Jama Masjid Srinagar closed for congregational prayers.

“Therefore, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has decided that in view of the occasion of the blessed birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the grand mosque will be opened for Friday prayers on October 15, 2021 under strict observance of Covid SOPS and guidelines,” it said in a statement.

It said that on this occasion, people will make special arrangements for prayers to seek salvation of humanity from Covid pandemic along with repentance of sins before Almighty Allah.

“We also hope the authorities will ensure that the detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head of Anjuman Auqaf, who has been under illegal and arbitrary house arrest for the last 28 months, will also be ended so that he resumes his centuries-old duty of the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir of preaching Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW),” the Anjuman said.

It hopes that on the occasion of the month of Rabi-ul-Awal, the Mirwaiz is allowed to fulfill his official responsibilities from the pulpit of the Jama Masjid and guide people on various issues they face in society.

