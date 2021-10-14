COVID-19: Ladakh reports 5 fresh cases

Leh: With five fresh cases, Ladakh’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,861, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 42 in the Union Territory, officials said on Thursday.

No death due to the coronavirus infection was reported in Ladakh in a 24-hour period, they added.

The death toll due to the viral disease in Ladakh stands at 208 — 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Nine coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, thereby taking the tally of cured patients to 20,611 in the Union Territory, the officials said.

All the five fresh cases were reported from Leh, they added.

A total of 996 sample reports were found to be negative in a 24-hour period, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 42 — 39 in Leh and three in Kargil.

