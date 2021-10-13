Tral encounter: Slain militant identified as top JeM commander Sham Sofi, say police

Tral: A top Jaish-e- Muhammad commmander has been killed in an encounter between secuity forces and militants in Waggad area of Tral hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police officer said that a top JeM commander has been killed in the gunfight.

Kashmir zone police tweeted: “Top JeM Commander #militant Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter.”

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

