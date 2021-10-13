Orders issued for security of vulnerable persons in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: It has taken the killing of six civilians for the JK administration to finally take an initiative for the protection of people who could be soft targets for the groups who carry out deadly attacks against them. The directions in this regard were issued on October 9 by Divisional Commissioner PK Pole to all ten Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in Kashmir and district SSPs.

As per the directions, the hiring of secure accommodation in 14 hotels at Srinagar has to be done while the district administration in other districts shall be responsible for safe and secure accommodation. Vulnerable persons who are yet to get accommodation in other districts shall be immediately called to Srinagar by deputing security teams and in this regard SSP Srinagar shall be taken on board, the directives say.

Pole has directed for government accommodation to be identified and illegal occupants to be vacated from there. The order said that sufficient security arrangements for protected persons shall be made along with all the basic amenities of beds, bath/washroom, kitchen, sanitation, electricity, etc. The Municipal Committee concerned shall also undergo sanitisation process of the accommodation.

It was further directed that Govt Accommodation occupied by any officer/ protected person which is not in active use shall be identified and provided to deserving persons.

“The chair directed that all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs shall ensure one to one meeting with the representative/leaders of all the political parties within 2-3 days for the redress of their apprehensions regarding security, accommodation and consider their genuine demands. Further, the chair directed that no migrant employee needs to leave the district/ Valley and whosoevcr will be absent shall be dealt with as per Service Rules,” the order said.

Pole also said that non-migrant minority population like labourers and skilled labourers shall be identified and adequate measures of security shall be put in place for them, besides regular interactions conducted with them.

Accommodation and security of the migrant quota employees including Sikhs has to be made, the order added.

“All the Deputy Commissioners of the Valley apprised the chair about the measures being taken with regard to construction of accommodation, viz, identifying land, tendering, etc. The chair confirmed that the permanent accommodation for DDCs and BDCs has already been approved by Rural Development Department and impressed upon all the Deputy Commissioners that it shall be ensured that the works are put to tendering within one week positively,” the commissioner’s order directed.

Pole also directed that 170 bunkers in Kupwara, 80 in Baramulla, and 25 in Bandipora shall be completed before the end of October.

