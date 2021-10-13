HC directs police to probe into filing of fake complaints for extortion

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police to seek all relevant information from all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) with respect to the racket being operated in different districts of Kashmir wherein fake complaints are being filed for extortion.

The Court of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed that a thorough investigation must be done by the police in order to check the menace.

The litigation filed by Bal Kishan Gupta stated that a racket of lodging fictitious complaints and FIRs in 4 districts of south Kashmir against the persons who are outsiders, be investigated as by means of such complaints/FIRs, the complainants are indulging in illegal extortion of money from innocent well off persons.

The court while taking note of a status report that was filed by the Senior Superintendent Police, Anantnag on 09 December, 2019 wherein, he accepts that such a racket is being operated upon.

The court said,” we do not find that effective and proper steps have been taken by the respondents to check the menace of filing and lodging of such complaints.”

Tthe Bench recorded that the counsel for petitioner by means of a supplementary affidavit, has brought on record details of various cases which were filed and were subsequently withdrawn after extorting money from the innocent persons.

“A copy of supplementary affidavit may be supplied to B A Dar, Senior, AAG who may file response to the same within a period of three weeks,” court directed.

At the same time, the Bench called upon the AAG to file a status report with regard to steps taken by the police in this regard.

“The report may be submitted by the Director General of Police, after collecting necessary information from the relevant SSPs. List on 9 November,” court said and directed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print