Govt Transfers JKAS Officer, Assign Additional Charge To 2 Others

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday transferred as JKAS officer and assigned charge of two posts to as many others in the interest of administration.

According to a government order, Surat Singh, JKAS, Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute holding additional charge of Director, J&K EDI, has been transferred and has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, has been asked to hold the charge of the posts of Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute and Director, J&K EDI, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, according to the order.

As per a separate order, Rakesh Kumar Srangal, JKAS, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Development, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. (GNS)

