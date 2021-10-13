13 districts achieve 100% coverage of first dose Covid vaccine

80 Covid cases in J&K
SRINAGAR: Thirteen districts including Anantnag, Bandipora, Budgam, Doda, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kulgam, Poonch, Pulwama, Rajouri, Ramban, Samba and Shopian have achieved 100% coverage of first dose Covid vaccine for the age group of above 18 year old, an official handout said.
It also said that 1,18,331 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the J&K and said that 99.13 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.
On Covid status, the daily bulletin informed that 80 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 13 from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 330666.
Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 37 cases, Baramulla reported 06 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 08 cases, Bandipora reported no case, Ganderbal reported 05 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 02 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported 02 cases, Reasi reported 07 cases, Samba and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.