Two women drug peddlers arrested in Sopore: Police

Sopore: Two women drug peddlers were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug dealings in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said here on Monday.

An official said that they received an information through reliable sources that two ladies (names withheld) have concealed some contraband substances at their home in Batapora locality of Sopore.

“Acting upon the information, a team of Police and Executive Magistrate 1st class Sopore conducted searches of the house. During searches 300 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, 44 Capsules of Spasmoproxyvon Plus and an amount of rupees 61640 were recovered which was seized and sealed on the spot,” he said.

He said that a case FIR No 255/2021 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sopore in this regard.

