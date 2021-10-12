Shopian encounter: Three TRF militants killed

Shopian,:Three militants of TRF outfit have been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in Tulran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday

A senior police officer said that three militants of TRF outfit have been killed whose identification is being ascertained.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 militants of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.” Tweeted Kashmir zone police.

Meanwhile IGP Kashmir said that one among the three slain is Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal who shifted to Ganderbal after Killing street vendor in Srinagar.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed militants, one militant has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar: IGP Kashmir.” Tweeted Kashmir Zone police later.

Earlier on Monday evening, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

On Monday, two militants one each in Anantnag and Bandipora were killed while as five soldiers were killed in Poonch forests where encounter is going on—(KNO)

