Shopian Encounter: 2nd militant killed, search operation on

Srinagar Two unidentified militant have been killed in a Gunfight at Feeripora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Official sources said, that two militants have been killed in the gunfight, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Feeripora on Monday.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

Pertinently today morning three militants were killed in Tulran area of Shopian.(GNS)

