Security beefed up in Kupwara migrant colonies

KUPWARA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din, on Monday said that security cover for the minority communities have been beefed up in the district adding that no element will be allowed to damage the social fabric and communal harmony in the district.

The DC was addressing a press conference in his office chamber here today. SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC condemned the recent target killings of minorities and said that unscrupulous elements have attempted to damage the communal fabric of the society in J&K which upholds a long history of brotherhood and hospitality.

The DC said that he along with SSP Kupwara have interacted with the migrant community both residing at Migrant Colony and other places and various issues were discussed on the spot with them adding that the security cover has also been beefed up for the community. On the demand of residents, solar lights have also been installed in the Migrant Colony.

He assured all necessary support to the migrant community from administration, police and public about their safety and security, adding that there is no need to panic.

The DC said that a Nodal officer has also been designated to keep close liaison with the migrant community for instant redressal of their issues.

He appealed to all stakeholders to come together and denounce the nefarious elements who are hell bent to damage the peaceful atmosphere.

SSP Kupwara in his address assured full cooperation to the community and said that the police will not allow any element to damage the peace and congenial atmosphere in the district. He said that necessary security has been provided wherever required

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print