Season’s first snowfall blocks Gurez-Bandipora road

Bandipora: The season’s first snowfall on Monday in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has led to the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that Gurez valley’s Dissan, a high- altitude hamlet, received snowfall on Sunday evening while the plains were lashed with rains.

However, with incessant rains continuing throughout the night, the snowfall on Razdan Top and other adjoining areas on Monday morning has forced the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road, officials said.

Gurez road is closed due to snow and rains continue to lash the valley, officials said. With rise in day temperature, the road will be open soon, they said.

