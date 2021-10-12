Gunfight resumes at DKG encounter site

Rajouri: After a gap of 16 hours, the gunfight resumed at the encounter site in Dehra Ki Gali forest area on Tuesday afternoon.

Officialssaid that the encounter in the area started on Monday morning in which five Army men lost their lives after which the cordon was launched in the entire forest area near Dehra Ki Gali.

“The last exchange of fire between security forces and militants took place on Monday evening after which a silence prevailed but on Tuesday at around 02 PM, the firefight resumed,” they said, adding that the exchange of fire has been reported from Bhangai Top near DKG.

The exchange of fire was going on when the last reports were received—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print