Gulmarg, Uri, Rafiabad, Kupwara hills receive snowfall

Baramulla: The upper reaches of Gulmarg, Uri, Rafiabad, Kern, Tangdar, and Guraz received first snowfall of the year on Sunday night while rainfall occurred in plain areas.

Reports said that upper reaches of Baramulla including Gulmarg-Kongdoori, Khilanmarg, Bootapathri, Uri and Rafiabad hills received first snowfall of this winter season on Sunday night, while Kern, Karnah, Machil, Nowgam, Bangus, Sadnah Top in Kupwara district, besides Razdan Top and Gurez in Bandipora also received snowfall of this winter season, while rains lashed the plain areas of all districts of north Kashmir.

They said that dozens of non-local tourists who were in upper reaches of Gulmarg and in other areas were seen jubilant and they enjoyed the snowfall, though it was very thin.

Some of the non-local tourists said that they saw snowfall for the first time in their life.

The tourist guides, hoteliers and other hosts in Gulmarg were also seen happy and they expect good snowfall this year.

