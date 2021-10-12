Encounter breaks out in Feripora Shopian

Shopian: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Feripora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday morning.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF’s 14 battalion after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Notably, it is the 5th encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in last 30 hours.

Five militants one each in Anantnag and Bandipora and three militants were killed in Shopian while as encounter is on in forests of Poonch area where five soldiers have been so far killed—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print