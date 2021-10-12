Downpour brings winter chill in Kashmir

Srinagar: Snow in upper reaches and rainfall in plains has brought the extended summer in Kashmir to an end as the mercury dropped several notches on Monday, officials said.

Snowfall was witnessed at Affarwat in Gulmarg tourist resort and other mountainous areas while rains lashed almost the entire Valley for several hours since Sunday evening, they said.

The maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar on Sunday fell by over two degrees to settle at 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature on Sunday night was below 10 degrees Celsius.

The downpour has ended an extended summer which saw the maximum day temperature hover around 30 degrees Celsius till the start of October this year.

The weatherman has forecast the possibility of light rain in Kashmir over the next 24 hours with another western disturbance likely to hit the valley on October 16 and 17.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print