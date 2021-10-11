Two top NC leaders Rana, Salathia quit party in Jammu

Rana says committed to pursue Jammu declaration

SRINAGAR: National Conference Received a major jolt in Jammu after its two top leaders including Devender Singh Rana and SS Slathia on Sunday resigned from the party.

Rana had also interacted with the party president Farooq Abduallah last week in Srinagar.

A close confidante and friend of former chief minister Omar Abdullah vice-president Omar Abdullah, Rana is the younger brother of central minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The party in a brief statement said that NC president Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations. It said no further action or comment is deemed necessary.

Addressing media persons in Jammu, Rana said that by Jammu he intends to talk about the rights of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities of the region. “All the communities of Jammu should be given equal rights and demanding the rights for the people of Jammu is not a violation in any form.”

“I don’t have any personal opinion with any party leader on the part of Jammu. I have my own stand regarding Jammu region and I will continue to represent Jammu and its issues,” he said.

He said that no compromise would be acceptable regarding the rights of Jammu people. “I am willing to sacrifice my 26-year-old political career as I feel that an opportunity has come to me to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu.”

Rana also said that he does not have any vested interests in any way. “If destiny wishes, there would definitely be a positive change in the Jammu region.”

“For the restoration of Jammu statehood, if required, I will also give up my political career with no regrets,” he said.

