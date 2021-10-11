Shopian, Budgam achieve 100 percent vaccination

SRINAGAR: Shopian and Budgam achieved the target of 100 percent coverage of all eligible populations with the first dose of COVID vaccination.

This comes after four districts Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Anantnag were vaccinated with the first dose.

The Chief Secretary has complimented the districts on achieving 100% vaccination coverage of the eligible population.

While reviewing the public health response to COVID 19, in a meeting yesterday, he had asked divisional and district administrations to redouble their efforts to ensure 100% vaccination of population over 18 years with 1st dose of COVID vaccination, within a week.

Emphasising that vaccination, among other measures, has helped bring down the positivity rate by reducing number of cases and the severity of infection, the Chief Secretary has directed the district administrations to mobilise all resources towards universal vaccination of eligible group, including initiating IEC campaigns through print and electronic media, to saturate the eligible population in all districts within a week.

The districts have also been asked to give focussed attention to the population, having an overdue second dose, so that such population can be fully vaccinated at the earliest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print