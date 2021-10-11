Seasons first snowfall triggers Gurez- Bandipora roads closure 

Bandipora: The seasons first snowfall in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has triggered the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road.

As per the officials, Gurez valleys Dissan, a high altitude hamlet received snowfall on Sunday evening while the plains were lashed with rains.

However, with incessant rains continuing throughout the night, the snowfall on Razdan Top and other adjoining areas on Monday morning has triggered the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road, officials said.

“Gurez road is closed due to snow, rains continue to lash the valley,”official said .

The official said light to moderate snowfall has been reported from the upper reaches of the valley.

Officials believe with the rising in day temperature, the road will be opened soon

