Poonch encounter spreads to Rajouri village now, as forces establish fresh contact

Rajouri: The encounter that started between security forces and militants in Chamrer forest area of Poonch’s Surankote subdivision has now spread to Bhangai village of Rajouri which is adjacent to earlier site where forces and militants exchanged gunfire.

Officials said that on Monday morning, forces and militants exchanged fire in Chamrer forest falling near DKG in Poonch district in which an army JCO and four soldiers sustained injuries who later succumbed.

Meanwhile, in the evening hours, fresh contact got established between same group of militants and forces in Bhangai village falling near DKG and in Rajouri district jurisdiction.

” The entire operation area is same but half of its area falls in Poonch district and half in Rajouri district jurisdiction,” said officials. They said that fresh contact got established in Bhangai village of Rajouri and intermittent firing is going on—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print