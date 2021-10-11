North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Bandipora

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in GundJahangir area of Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Reports sais that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Pertinently, one militant was killed in wee hours today in Anantnag Gunfight.

