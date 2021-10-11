NIA arrests 2 TRF operatives, raids 7 locations in Valley

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it carried searches at seven locations in Kashmir Valley and arrested two “operatives” of TRF (The Resistance Front).

The NIA in a statement said searches at multiple locations in J&K were carried in connection with “LeT- TRF conspiracy case.”

“NIA conducted searches with the assistance of CRPF and J&K Police at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts,” it said.

During the searches conducted today, NIA said many digital devices including mobiles, pen drives, data storage devices and other “incriminating” materials have been recovered.

“During course of searches conducted today two TRF operatives namely Tawseef Ahmed Wani son of Mohammad Maqbool Wani of village Bangdara, District Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan son of Mohammad Afzal Khan of village Panzat, Wampora, District Anantnag have been arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy,” NIA said, adding, “Further investigation in the case continues.”

The NIA said that the case was initially registered as (FIR no. 234/2021) dated 27 June 2021 of Police station Bahu Fort District Jammu, relating to the recovery of an IED from a Lashker-e-Toiba militant in Bathindi Jammu on 27 June 2021 for indulging in militant acts in J&K. NIA had reregistered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU on 19 July 2021. Earlier three LeT militants were arrested in this case, the NIA said.

“Investigation has revealed that Pakistan based handlers of LeT and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive (militant) activities for harming general public,” NIA said, adding, “They had planned that responsibility for the (militant) acts so committed would be taken by the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade Law Enforcement Agencies.”

