Militant killed, cop injured in Anantnag gunfight, Pistol, grenade recovered

Srinagar:A militant was killed while a policeman was injured in an encounter at Khagund Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

A top police officer said hat on a specific information police went to pick up an OGW. As soon as police party approached towards suspected spot, the hiding militant fired upon the police party leading to an encounter.

The police officer further said that during the exchange of firing, one unidentified militant was killed, while as a cop also received bullet wound. He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a pistol and a grenade was recovered from the possession of slain militant.(GNS)

