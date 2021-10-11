LeT militant killed in Bandipora gunfight involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar:Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday said that LeT militant killed in Bandipora was involved in recent killing of Sumo Driver at Shahgund.

Taking on to official Twitter handler, Kashmir Zone Police quoting IGP wrote, “Killed militant has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed militant outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora: IGP Kashmir, “.

Pertinently, four militant associates were arrested in Bandipora yesterday who were also part of Shahgund civilian killing. Police had said that 5th one is at large and has joined the militancy.

