Khawaja Digar prayers saw massive participation

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees offered traditional Khawaja-Digar at Naqshband Sahib (RA) shrine in Srinagar’s downtown on Wednesday.
The annual congregational prayer known as Khawaja Digar at Hazrat Khawaja Syed Baha- ud-Din Naqshbandi (RA) shrine located at Khawaja Bazar draws thousands of devotees from across Kashmir.
Khawaja Digar is offered on 3 Rabi-ul-Awal every year according to the Islamic month, marking the commemoration of the annual Urs at the revered shrine. The practice of observing congregational Khwaja Digar has been going on since the last over 40 decades in the Valley.
Long lines of people comprising men, women and children thronged the shrine. The huge rush prompted scores to offer prayers on the road outside the shrine. Police had maintained special arrangements for commuters to avoid traffic jam around the area. Superintendent of Police north city was supervising the arrangements himself around the shrine.
On the annual Urs, special prayers of Khatmat-ul-Moazammat are held every year for twelve days from the 21st of Safar to 3rd of Rabi ul Awal at the shrine in the memory of the Sufi-saint.