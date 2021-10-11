JCO Among 5 Soldiers ‘Critically’ Injured In Encounter With Militants In Poonch

Poonch: A Junior Commissioned Officer and four soldiers were “critically” injured in a gunfight with militants in villages close to Dara Ki Gali in Surankote area of Poonch district on Monday.

“In firefight during the ongoing encounter with (militants), one JCO and four Jawans of Indian Army have suffered critical injuries,” PRO of army said . “Further update follows,” he said.

The encounter, the army PRO said, had ensued after army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dara Ki Gali in Surankote Poonch.

The CASO was launched based on intelligence inputs.”

“The encounter with (militants) is going on. Further update follows,” he said.

Reports said 4 to 5 militants are trapped in the area. However there is no official confirmation as regards it hitherto. A police officer said that many senior officers along with police team have also rushed to the area. (GNS)

