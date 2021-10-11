Gupta nominated provincial president Jammu

Srinagar: National Conference on Sunday nominated senior party leader Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta as provincial president Jammu till October 16 following resignation of Devender Singh Rana from the basic membership of the party.

A spokesperson said that the party had nominated Senior party leader advocate Rattan Lal Gupta as Provincial President Jammu till election for the post is held on October 16.

Meanwhile, party general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar has issued a notification regarding election for the post of Provincial Presidents for Jammu and Kashmir, which will be held on October 16.

“Senior leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzaan and Ali Mohammad Dar have been nominated as Election officers for Kashmir province and Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal and Anil Dhar for Jammu Province,” said a party statement.

Notably, Devender Rana, a prominent face of NC in Jammu region today resigned from the basic membership of the party.

