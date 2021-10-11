Expect light snow in upper reaches of Kashmir: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday there was possibility of light snow over higher reaches of Gulmarg, Gurez and Tulail area of Baramulla and Bandipora districts alongside with Sonamarg and Drass during next 4-6 hours.
“As expected a feeble Western Disturbance has approached J&K on October 10. Under its influence, light rain over plains of North Western parts of Kashmir valley (Tangdar, Kupwara, Handwara, Bandipora, Uri, Baramula and central Kashmir) and Poonch districts and adjoining areas of Jammu Division is occurring as per current radar and satellite images,” a met official said.
“(There is) possibility of light snow over higher reaches of Gulmarg, Gurez and Tulail area of Bandipora district, Sonamarg and Drass during next 4-6 hours,” he said as per GNS, adding, “Moderate gusty winds with thunder and Lightning over above places is also expected.” (GNS)