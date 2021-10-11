Encounter breaks out in Tulran Shopian

Shopian: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Tulran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF’s 178 batallion after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the fourth encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in less than last 24 hours.

Two militants one each in Anantnag and Bandipora were killed on Monday while as encounter is on in forests of Poonch area where five soldiers have been so far killed—(KNO)

