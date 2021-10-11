Encounter breaks out in forest area of Surankote, Poonch

Poonch: An encounter has started between security forces and militants in Chamrer forests of Poonch district of Jammu, officials said.

Officials said that security forces received information about the presence of militants in Chamrer forests located near Mughal Road in Surankote sub division.

” Teams of police and army rushed to the spot after this information at the entire area has been cordoned,” the official said, adding that the firing is going on between two sides and it is believed that three to four militants are trapped in the area—(further details awaited)—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print