Bandipora Encounter: 01 militant killed, searches on

Srinagar:A militant has been killed in an encounter at GundJahangir area of Hajin North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Official source said that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

Pertinently, this is second encounter in the Valley in just span of few hours. Earlier a unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter in Verinag area of Anantnag.(GNS)

