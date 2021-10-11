Airfares to J&K expected to come down as govt reduces tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, decided to reduce the Sales Tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel to one percent.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.

This decision is part of slew of measures taken by the government recently to promote air traffic to Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the air strip at Jammu Airport was extended and consequently, airlines were allowed to operate flights to full capacity. Additionally, late evening flights were allowed both at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. These measures are expected to ensure affordable airfares for flights operating to Jammu and Srinagar airports.

With the reduced airfare on account of reduction in Sales Tax on ATF, the air-traffic is expected to increase which will boost both tourism and economic activities in the region. Information Department

