99 Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Ninety Nine new cases Covid, 14 from Jammu division and 85 from Kashmir division, have been reported in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

Moreover, 108 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 28 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division.

It said that 1 case of Mucormycosis was reported today, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 47 across the in J&K.

Providing district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported 41 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 08 cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 01 case, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case.

Similarly, Jammu reported 06 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported no case, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported 04 cases while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

