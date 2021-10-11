4 OGWs involved in killing civilian in Hajin arrested: IGP

Srinagar: Police claimed to have solved the case of civilian killing in Hajin’s Shahgund by arresting four OGWs of TRF, an alleged offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Muhammad Shafi Lone, president of taxi drivers association was killed on the evening of October 5 by militants.

“The killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT (TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough recee of the target and all his movements were closely watched,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

He said on the fateful evening, one of the OGWs who was known to the victim called him for a meeting at Gundboon. “A detailed ambush/trap had been laid by the other members of the module. Once the victim reached the spot he was swiftly assassinated,” he said.

Kumar said that a special team of Police in Bandipora was tasked with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted and four OGWs arrested.

“The arrested OGWs have been identified as Tariq Ah Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, M. Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ah Dar alias Sahb Khoucha,” the IGP said, adding that one of the OGWs involved in the shooting identified as Imtiyaz Ahamd Dar alias Kotru is absconding and has joined the militant ranks.”

He said that in this regard, a case FIR No 76/2021 of PS Hajin u/s 304, 34, 124-B of IPC and 7/27 of IAA has been lodged in PS Hajin and investigation is underway. KNO

