Sikhs won’t attend govt duty until security is ensured: GPC

SRINAGAR: After holding a protest march against the killings of civilians, the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (GPC) on Saturday said that the minority community members won’t attend office duty unless the administration assures their safety and security.

Talking to reporters, GPC General Secretary Navtej Singh said that the authorities did not provide security to the community even in the past when they were attacked, which is proof that the administration has failed to protect minorities.

“They must now provide security to employees for their safety,” he added.

On Friday, members of the Sikh community took out a protest march carrying the body of slain teacher Supinder Kour, demanding justice and raising slogans against her killers. During the protest they also said that until the government ensures their complete security, they will not attend offices.

“Some Sikh families living in secured accommodation in the Sheikhpora area of Budgam also left for Jammu in the wee hours on Friday. The civilian killings have created fear among minority community members despite appeals from politicians to maintain calm and not to flee the valley,” they said.

