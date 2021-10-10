Militants escape after brief shootout in Srinagar

Srinagar: A nocturnal gunfight erupted between militants and government forces in Methan area of Srinagar on Saturday.
Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Methan area.
As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
Later, officials said that militants escaped after a the brief exchange of fire.
A senior police officer said l, “it seems that militants have fled” from the area. However, he said, searches in the area and its vicinity are continuing.
Police in a tweet had said that “second encounter” has started at Methan area of Srinagar. “Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police had said in a tweet at 1:18 am.
The “encounter” followed one near Natipora Srinagar in which police said a Lashker-e-Toiba militant from Shopian was killed while another escaped. GNS