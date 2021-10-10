Devinder Singh Rana resigns from National Conference

Jammu: In a major setback to National Conference, its Jammu face and former MLA Nagrota Devinder Singh Rana resigned from basic membership of the party on Sunday.

Sources said that Rana resigned from basic membership of the party today.

According to sources, former MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia, another prominent Jammu face of NC , is also resigning from the party.

Both, according to sources, are likely to join BJP tomorrow in Jammu.

Rana was considered close to former Chief Minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah—(KNO)

