2 cops injured in militant attack in Kulgam

Kulgam: Two policemen were injured on Saturday evening after suspected militants opened fire at a Naka party of forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The injured policemen have been identified as Imran Ahmad Malik, son of Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of DK Marg area in Kulgam district and Abdul Majeed Tantray son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Devsar area in this south Kashmir district.

“One of them was shot in the leg and another in the arm,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader, adding that the two of them were being treated at Kulgam district hospital.

The official termed the condition of the two injured policemen as stable.

The incident as per police took place in Manzgam area of Kulgam district at about 6:15 pm on Saturday.

“The policemen were on a routine round-up of the area when some militants opened fire at them, leaving the two injured,” the police official said.

The militants, after firing at the policemen, managed to flee the spot. “Security forces soon cordoned off the area and are on the lookout of the militants who we believe are hiding in the area,” the official said.

So far, however, no contact could be established with the militants.

Meanwhile a case has been registered into the incident and an investigation has been taken up.

“The culprits will soon be identified and tracked down,” the official said.

