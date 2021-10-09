Two cops injured as militants attack police party in Kulgam

By on No Comment

 

 

Kulgam:Two policemen were injured after militants attacked a police party in Manzgam village of southern district of Kulgam on Saturday.

 

An official said that suspected militants attacked a police party in Manzgam area of Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam in which two policemen received injuries.

 

“Both were shifted to SDH DH Pora where their condition is out of danger,” the official said.

 

Block Medical Officer D H Pora Gulzar Ahmad Dar told KNO that the both policemen have sustained bullet injuries but are out of danger.

 

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and hunt has been launched to nab the attackers—(KNO)

Two cops injured as militants attack police party in Kulgam added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.