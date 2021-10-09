Talk to people: Lone advises admin

Srinagar: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Friday advised the administration to get off their high horse and reach out to the people.

He said it seems that “we are in for some challenging times and I can see a tipping point.”

“A very humble unsolicited advice to the state administration. Please b careful. Get off ur high horse. Talk to people who have been around for decades. Seems we r in for some challenging times. I can c a tipping point. Try to evade it. Every passing day will get challenging,” he tweeted.

