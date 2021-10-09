Removal of Article 370 did not contribute to improving situation: PAGD

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday condemned the civilian killings saying the removal of Article 370 have not contributed to improving the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Holding a meeting at the residence of its president Dr Farooq Abdullah, it said that the killings have created a climate of fear that has not been seen in Kashmir since the early ’90.

The meeting, according to the PAGD spokesperson, was attended by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and NC MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi.

“The prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of the failure of the policies of the government that have brought Jammu & Kashmir to this point. Whether it was demonetization or removal of Article 370, these decisions were sold to the country as a solution to the problems of militancy and alienation in Kashmir,” it said.

The PAGD spokesperson said that the onus to create a conducive security environment lies with the Government of India.

“In fact, some recent decisions of the Jammu & Kashmir administration have only served to heighten differences between the communities that otherwise were living peacefully amongst each other….however, we as responsible political parties of Jammu & Kashmir will play our role to the best of our ability to reduce the levels of suspicion and fear,” it added.

The statement said that while it is true that the majority of the civilian killings in Kashmir have been of Muslims, “it does not absolve us of our responsibility to do everything in our power to help those who belong to religious minorities feel secure and we appeal to those who may be considering fleeing the Valley to reconsider their decision.”

It highlighted the meeting of political leaders from J&K with the Prime Minister on June 24 saying the Prime Minister acknowledged “Dil Ki Doori ore Dili Say Doori” while promising to correct this distance. “Unfortunately, nothing has been done in this regard since that meeting. Arbitrary detentions and excessive use of force continue to be the norm in Jammu and Kashmir.”

It said that the killing of civilian Yasir Ali on Thursday evening was the direct result of the heightened state of alert and justification for use of force.

“Harassment of innocent civilians and the killings like Yasir Ali will only serve to worsen the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The administration must do everything possible to ensure that the shoot at sight policy is not adopted by the security forces,” it said.

