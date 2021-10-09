Ladakh reports 5 new Covid cases

Leh:Five fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from Ladakh, taking the virus tally to 20,848 while the active cases in the union territory stands at 60, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths — 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Two patients of coronavirus were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries to 20,580, the officials said.

All the five fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said, adding no death was reported due to Covid in Ladakh Friday.

