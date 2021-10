Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 82 new covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

13 among these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 330434.

There was no death due to the virus. So far 4426—2174 in Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print