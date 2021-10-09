Hurriyat condemns killing of civilian by CRPF in Anantnag

Srinagar: Hurriyat conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that it was deeply grieved by the cold blooded murder of Yasir Ali from Jammu killed by forces in Anantnag.

In a statement, it said, “such brutal killings have been the norm in J& K for the last more than three decades and thousands of Kashmiris have been killed in this causal manner with impunity ,with no consequence for the killers. When militarisation to repress is pursued as a state policy to handle a live and lingering conflict , rather than seeking conflict resolution , bloodshed and loss of precious human lives is the consequence”.

The Hurriyat Conference deeply regrets this approach of the state and strongly condemns the killings. “It reiterates that a just resolution through peaceful means of the Kashmir conflict is the key to end bloodshed in all its manifestations and usher lasting peace- not the lull before every new storm for the people of Kashmir, that is trumpeted as peace in J&K by the rulers,” it added.

The amalgam also expressed shock over the killing of Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand.

