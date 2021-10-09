Director Agriculture Kashmir visits district Srinagar

Srinagar: Continuing the valley wide sowing campaign of Oilseed (Mustard) on mission mode, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Tailbal and other adjacent areas of district Srinagar. During his visit Director Agriculture participated in the sowing operations.
While interacting with the farmers of the area Director Agriculture said that Department is committed to promote the cultivation of Oilseed (Mustard) on commercial lines. He said that using quality seeds provided by the Department and doing its cultivation on modern scientific lines could fetch better returns to the farmers. He asked the farmers to bring more land under the oilseed cultivation as it is economically remunerative and sustainable enterprise.
Chowdhary Iqbal said the Department is working to introduce new varieties of different crops including oilseeds (Mustard) which could be better performing in terms of production and productivity. Director Agriculture asked the concerned field officers to offer latest technical interventions to the oilseed farmers so that the cultivation, harvesting and post harvesting management could be done on scientific lines.
He was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar Mohammad Younis Chowdhary and other senior officers of the Department.