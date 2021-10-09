Centre responsible for worsening situation: Mehbooba

Srinagar: The wrong measures taken by the BJP-led central government are responsible for the “worsening” situation in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after visiting the family of a school principal who was killed by militants here.

“The situation is worsening day by day and the BJP government is responsible for it. Its wrong steps and measures taken since August 5, 2019, (abrogation of Article 370) and before that as well, are directly responsible for the fast worsening situation in Kashmir,” Mehbooba told reporters outside Kaur’s Aloochibagh residence.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief visited Kaur’s family to express her condolences and sympathies.

“She has two little kids…Where will they go? Our Sikh brethren has been with us, supported us, all these years in our tough times. They have also been attacked which is highly condemnable,” Mehbooba said. PTI

